The Most Sensual Cowgirl! Suzy Cortez “Sets Fire” on Social Media

Suzy impressed by posing in a sensual way, showing off her great rear.

BRAZIL.- Suzy Cortez “drove” thousands of her followers with a shocking video she shared on her personal Instagram account, in which, as always, she “wastes” sensuality.

The model was shocked by publishing a video of her where she appears modeling a sensual cowboy outfit, which consisted of a leopard-print hat, black leather chaps, a tiny cherry top, and black heels.

In the description of the post, Suzy invited her followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account, where they find exclusive and uncensored content, to enjoy her content.

In a few hours, the video of the Brazilian was reproduced more than 42 thousand times, in addition, it enchanted more than 9 thousand users who left a “like” and hooked another 190 who commented on the publication.

Cortez is better known as Miss Bum Bum, having won the pageant of the same name twice, in 2015 and 2019.