Kim Kardashian spoiled her followers by presenting her special edition of winter makeup, where she and the snow became the protagonists

The beautiful star of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian delighted her followers on Instagram by presenting the special winter edition of her makeup line, as she herself is the image and she presented herself as an ice queen in a flirty body white in the middle of the snow.

Kanye West’s beautiful wife showed off on her official Instagram account with a fitted white bodysuit, her legs exposed in the snow, huge and cute gray boots for the season, and her dark hair in a long braid.

The beautiful Kim Kardashian squatted in the snow, with one hand on her face and her beautiful silhouette being delimited by her flirty wardrobe.

This photograph shared on the official Instagram account of the protagonist of the reality Keeping up with the Kardashians was accompanied by another one in which you can perceive the product and the enormous range of colors that your customers can enjoy, ideal for the season wintry.

This publication by Kim Kardashian was made more than three hours ago and has already exceeded 700 thousand reactions on the famous social network, more than two thousand comments flatter the businesswoman and artist in the Instagram box.

But Kim is not the only one of the Kardashian clan who is taking advantage of the world of makeup and the winter season, because the beautiful Kylie Jenner did her thing.

The empowered leader of Kylie Cosmetics has launched a couple of days ago her makeup collection with an allusion to December dates, Kylie has had an excellent idea and it is the famous character, the Grinch himself, who has come to steal Christmas in his company.

The followers and clients of the E! and Instagram were really amazed at the beauty of the new collection of the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West.

Kylie Jenner showed off on her Instagram account the cases from her collection inspired by The Grinch and they are really cute.

As if that were not enough, the beautiful influencer decided to steal Christmas too by posing as the Grinch for Instagram.

The beautiful sister of Kim Kardashian was seen in the famous social network, where she has more than 200 million followers, with green hair, a teddy dress and matching hat and of course, the shadows of her eyes to the color, really beautiful !.

This Kylie post was shared a day ago and has over five million reactions.

Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and their sisters have taken advantage of their fame after the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians and have become entrepreneurs.

Among these stars, Kendall Jenner also stands out, who has become one of the highest-paid models in the world of fashion and has walked for large and recognized brands such as Calvin Klein and Victoria Secret.

The famous family has been a part of many viewers’ lives for many years and they broke everyone’s hearts by revealing that Keeping up with the Kardashians would come to an end.

Kris Jenner confirmed this situation; However, there are those who assure that we could see the famous family of Kim Kardashian very soon in streaming.

Although it is classified as a reality show, there are those who say that the Kardashian-Jenner choose what appears or not and that Kris Jenner herself invents situations to maintain the rating of the famous show.