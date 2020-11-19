Maribel Guardia Shows off Sensual Legs in Red Dress

The actress loved it by showing off her look of the day.

MEXICO.- Maribel Guardia fell in love with Instagram users by showing off her look of the day, leaving several with the “square eye” since she has a great body.

The actress shared a photo on her personal account where she appears in a long red dress that opens on one leg, posing sensually wearing beautiful red heels.

“Life is not a problem to be solved, it is a mystery to be lived Kisses and cute # Wednesday,” he wrote in the description of the photo.

In a few hours, the singer also managed to surpass more than 22 thousand “likes” and obtained more than 350 compliments.

Maribel began her career as a model participating in the Miss Costa Rica pageant when she was 19 years old, where she managed to obtain the title and, with it, the right to represent her native country in the Miss Universe pageant, where she won as a photogenic Miss awarded then by the press.