Shimmering! Chiquis Rivera Shows off Her Breasts With a Low-Cut Evening Dress

UNITED STATES. – The singer Chiquis Rivera continues to dazzle her followers on social networks, this time by wearing a low-cut evening dress.
Through his Instagram profile, Lorenzo Méndez’s ex-partner uploaded a snapshot showing off his curves with an elegant gold evening dress.
The image shows the interpreter of “Me vale” posing next to a black wall that makes her shine with the color of her dress, which is low-cut and open at the legs.
For the attractive photoshoot, Chiquis used her loose hair and heavy makeup on her eyes. As well as some golden heels and long earrings.
BOLD. It is not that you will never feel fear … It is about exchanging fear for FAITH! Faith in ACTION and action in REALITY! Don’t let fear stunt your growth. It’s better to say you tried than never to have tried. Remember, with each experience comes a lesson, “wrote Jenni Rivera’s daughter in the publication that achieved more than 85 thousand likes and thousands of comments from fans who praised her charms.