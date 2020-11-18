Mariana González Shows off Her Curves With a Daring Swimsuit

The “Kim Kardashian Mexicana” uploaded an image showing off her curvy body with a tiny swimsuit in Los Cabos.

LOS CABOS, BCS. – The beautiful model Mariana González Padilla who is traveling in Los Cabos, raised the temperature by publishing a photograph showing her curves.

On her Instagram profile, Mariana, known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” uploaded an image showing off her curvy body with a tiny mint green thong swimsuit.

Where the sea and the sky meet ”, wrote the model.

Currently, the publication has more than 9 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments from fans who took the opportunity to leave the occasional compliment.

CELEBRATE VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ JR’S BIRTHDAY

Mariana González is in Los Cabos with her partner, singer Vicente Fernández Jr, who celebrated her birthday on the seashore.

Through his Instagram account, Vicente Fernández Jr shared a snapshot thanking life for one more return to the Sun, but the message that attracted the most attention was the one he dedicated to his current sentimental partner.

“I thank life for another return to the Sun, to my family, my children, grandchildren and all the good comments, to the detractors also for giving us the time to follow me but to you, my black Mariana González, thanks for being my partner of life simply WHAT I DREAMED, “he wrote.