The beautiful Mexican model, Celia Lora, seeks to please her fans to the fullest, so she asks her followers what they want to do

The beautiful host model and actress, Celia Lora, has been quite characterized in recent months by her risque content and her great ability to pamper her Instagram fans. For this reason today the beautiful model uploaded a photograph in which she asked her followers what do they want?

The question quickly sounded some alarms, so the users who saw it quickly put their creativity to work and began to write some messages that they are already well used to sending.

As we know, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, is an expert in pampering those under pressure, which is why she has opened a page of exclusive content, where she promises to please all who subscribe with Fully personalized photographs and videos, as well as the great opportunity to chat with her through an exclusive chat where you can ask all kinds of questions and requests.

It is not surprising to us that Celia Lora has asked this question because as we know she always seeks her fans to express themselves completely and not to be left with the desire to say something because she has already accepted that they are very intrepid and intense and anyway he loves a lot and tries not to get too stuck with the strange messages they sometimes send him.

In fact, at the moment there is a new video on his YouTube channel where together with one of his friends they talk about some of the messages he receives, always telling things in a very funny way, something that makes the video an enjoyable moment where we entertain ourselves with her.

In the photo we can see the beautiful Celia lying on the edge of a pool while wearing one of the most beautiful yellow swimsuits that she has ever modeled, making users fall in love when they see her, she really looks beautiful.

Celia Lora has been very focused on creating content with the MTV Channel, all thanks to her participation in Acapulco Shore and in the most recent season, which was 7, in fact at this time some Internet users are proposing that Celia appear again in the season number 8 of this reality show that garners the attention of hundreds of thousands.

The beautiful young woman is an “Acashore” at heart, her colleagues often call her the boss (the Boss in English) thanks to her strong and characteristic personality, she has a tendency to be a bit bossy and try to impose her order where she is.

Currently, Celia Lora is participating in a program of Azteca Uno called “Todos Quieren Fama” and was together with the conductor Roger González she is making unforgettable presentations, even if she does not have her father’s voice or the talent to sing, if she has an excellent attitude and such positive energy that it shines on stage

There is no doubt that Celia Lora will continue to produce the best content for those who really follow her, so we recommend you to be very aware of Show News so as not to miss any of her news and her best photographs, as well as the promotions that she sometimes publishes for your exclusive content page.