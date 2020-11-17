Ana Cheri the American model showed her figure again while wearing a tiny swimsuit and on top of it a kind of net blouse that left little to the imagination

The model Ana Cheri shared days ago an image on her official Instagram account with which her fans were surely delighted, she appears to show her captivating figure while wearing a tiny swimsuit with a kind of network shaped like a blouse that called quite the la Attention.

It was five days ago to be exact, apparently, she has been enjoying a well-deserved vacation on the beach for several days because she has made several publications being in a heavenly place, she is surely next to her husband Ben Moreland who is also a coach fitness.

“Ready to be kissed by the sun”, a description she used for her photograph, which already has a little over a hundred thousand like’s and hundreds of comments.

The model and fitness coach Ana Cheri has managed to become very popular throughout these years in which she ventured into social networks and YouTube, she has a channel on the website where she shares some exercise routines, tips on beauty, and also on how we must feed ourselves to maintain a spectacular figure like hers.

On his YouTube channel, he has 89,200 subscribers, and around 53 videos in which his followers can delight his pupil with their beauty and talent for sharing information because not everyone has the ability to do so, the simple fact of launching a YouTube channel is not synonymous with immediate success, rather it comes as a result of hard work, perseverance and discipline as Ana Cheri does when training.

Something that draws quite the attention of the recent snapshot is that it is reloaded apparently near a dock perhaps, and when we see it with arrests we realize that there are only two pieces of clothing that it is wearing, the net and the lower part of its swimsuit.

Being recharged, it is possible to see that she is not wearing suspenders or anything like that, in addition to the fact that with one of her hands she is covering herself, the swimsuit at the bottom is extremely small, only a few threads can be seen in detail.

“The net” with which it was accompanied is rather a kind of “dress”, it has some interesting details in gold color, which attract a lot of attention and deviate a bit from its exquisite figure.

The model born in Anaheim, California, United States, Ana Cheri continuously surprises her fans with her publications, her nature is quite flirtatious, surely her followers are delighted with her, in addition to showing off her figure she has also dedicated herself to pampering to anyone who goes through their social networks.

Although it has also provided a new option, if you want to see specific content you can do it but you will have to pay a monthly fee to be able to do it, Ana Cheri like other great celebrities chose to create an OnlyFans page where subscribers enjoy watching it with more detail.

Perhaps it is not the first and not the last, it is already something more normal in society to do business with any idea that is launched on the market, which immediately becomes popular and a trend, perhaps for some time that will be the case, but in the future, we may see it as normal.

Meanwhile, a part of Ana Cheri’s followers will continue to enjoy her content on Instagram as long as it is free, so surely she in turn will continue to launch flirty publications as she has done to date.