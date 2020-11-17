Kim Kardashian’s little sister, Kendall Jenner once again proved that she does not need cosmetic surgeries on her body to show off an exceptional figure

And is that no queen has the throne assured, here the best example to describe this is the case of Kendall Jenner who thanks to her style, way of being and the exquisite figure has managed to unseat Kim Kardashian.

The celebrity just last year has pocketed more than 14 million euros thanks to the Instagram social network where he accumulates more than 142 million followers, while Kim Kardashian has 191 million.

The beautiful Kendall Jenner posed for Calvin Klein and shared a video on her official Instagram account, where you can see quite a bit of her, as she only wore underwear in red with white and dark glasses.

That publication was shared last year in July and so far it has more than 17 million reproductions and endless comments where it is filled with compliments and compliments towards his person and his physique.

While Kim Kardashian on October 17 shared a series of photographs where she poses in front of her mirror wearing lycra garments, however, with her the great change is noticeable and of course the surgeries that have been performed in passing from the years.

To date, the publication has more than 3 million likes and thousands of comments from users of the social network.

In recent weeks the famous family has been a constant part of the entertainment news, first with the news that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” program was coming to an end after 19 seasons; something that his followers very much regretted.

Then, the photographs that the beautiful Kim Kardashian West shared about her marathon birthday party came to the news, since for the socialite one day of celebration was not enough and it began by being celebrated by posing in a two-piece swimsuit and quite small with a huge pie.

This photograph managed to become the cover of a special edition of her makeup and one of the favorite photographs of her millions of followers.

Kendall Nicole Jenner in 2017 had the privilege of becoming the highest-paid model in the world, according to Forbes, with earnings of $ 22 million, dethroning Gisele Bündchen who had been leading the list since 2002.

She began her modeling career after signing with Wilhelmina Models at age 14 on July 12, 2009.

Her first job was a campaign for Forever 21 in December 2009 and January 2010, and Jenner appeared on the Teen Vogue magazine Snapshot app on April 19, 2010.

However, her debut as a runway model came from the hand of Sherri Hill on September 14, 2011, during New York Fashion Week.