An Alarm to Her Fans, Kendall Jenner Makes a Call to Her Followers

The young model since her stories has shared an image of prevention of su1c1di0 and worries her fans

We can come to think that most celebrities on the globe lead a full life, without problems or insecurities that make them feel vulnerable and even depressed, however, the reality is that it is not like that, even Kendall Jenner herself has shown vulnerable.

And, sometimes it is not enough to be one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world, pus, Kendall has been sincere on several occasions in front of the cameras, stating that she has felt insecure about her body on many occasions, and Of course, just because she is a supermodel does not mean that she does not feel insecurities about her body like any other person.

We know well that there have been innumerable occasions in which a famous person from any part of the world, expresses himself openly when mentioning that he has problems with his mental health, whether they are slight disorders or light behaviors, which can be treated to avoid bigger problems.

Also, we know perfectly well that being a public figure is not a simple task at all, because being under “the magnifying glass” all the time, life can become somewhat complicated, even with all the fame and successes involved, more, in these times, that Internet users do nothing but criticize any movement that celebrities make, there are even those who attack them without motives, making totally offensive comments.

This and more is what makes even the most famous people have problems with their mental health because, in addition to dealing with always being under the public eye, they have to deal with the “haters” who are only aware of their movements to attack them publicly and reprove all their decisions.

Likewise, there have also been many who unfortunately lost the battle to these serious problems such as anxiety and depression, both mental illnesses diagnosed by health professionals, since various artists of international stature have decided to take their own lives, for not being able to cope with the situation.

Even though it may seem implausible, even the beautiful model and content creator have felt insecure about her physique, she has made it clear, by expressing herself openly confessing that she has suffered from mental disorders, and even, in her time, even He came to think that it would end his life.

It is for this reason that the socialite, whenever she has the opportunity, makes an attentive call to her millions of followers, as she did just a few minutes ago from her stories on her official Instagram account, where she placed an image where she dedicated herself to ask two of his followers to do a simple but important task.

“Su1cid10s figures have increased by 200% since the last review. Could 2 friends take a screenshot and re-post? We are trying to show that someone is always listening,” is what the image says, which, was first shared by the “Klan” matriarch, Kriss Jenner, from her profile in the same application.

But why do her fans worry? It turns out that a few years ago, the model suffered from strong anxiety attacks, even these led her to have depression on more than one occasion, and that is, explain what it feels like to A panic or anxiety attack is difficult and difficult to understand unless you have had one.

That is why there is a lot of ignorance and stigmas related to these affectations, and the work that many celebrities do to help normalize them is immeasurable, so Kendall Jenner wants to help those who have affectations in their mental health and has done so by talking about the episodes of anxiety that you have suffered until a few months ago.

Which is why he wanted to join the “Mental Health Coalition”, to break the stigmas related to this disease that mean that in many places it is not talked about, in this way he mentioned: “When it was proposed to me it was perfect because I suffer it alone, you know, mental health problems. So I was very excited and ready to get involved, honestly, what I hope to achieve is that people know that they are not alone.