Ready for the Holidays, Kylie Jenner Strikes With Beautiful Green Outfit

In true “The Grinch” style, Kylie presents what appears to be a preview of her new makeup collection

The Halloween season is over, so the young and successful businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, has nothing left to do but focus on the next big holiday coming her way, Christmas, which we all know, is also a big fan, plus, which this coming season brings with it many sales for the socialite company.

Which is why, he decided yesterday, to share a couple of excellent photographs with the intention of giving a preview, on the subject that will cover his next makeup collection, and what we were able to rescue, for obvious reasons is that the clue is without a doubt: the color green.

And it is that really this color takes over all the prominence of Jenner’s snapshots, since, both the walls, the floor, the accessories of the set, Kylie’s outfit, her nails, even her makeup, turns out to be of this color.

In addition, the model wrote in the footer of the publication the following text: “Can you guess the theme of my Christmas collection this year?” accompanied by a Christmas pine emoji and wide-open eyes, “the revelation is coming tomorrow,” he concluded in his publication.

So clearly the user’s followers of the famous beauty industry mogul got quite creative and commented on hundreds of possible solutions to Kylie’s questioning, however, the one that was repeated the most, and the one that we think makes the most sense, ‘s that of “The Grinch.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE KYLIE’S Daring PHOTO

Yes, the green hairy character, from the movie of the same name, released in 2000, openly expresses year after year that he despises the Christmas holidays with all his being, but in the end, the story takes a huge turn and this He ends up saving his town’s Christmas, we will tell you below why we think it is about him.

stately poses, the floor, and all the walls are completely covered by a green carpet, which closely resembles the skin of the aforementioned character.

Also, what else could it be? the theme is perfect with the times that are about to arrive, coupled with the fact that “The Grinch” is a character much loved by the general public.

But this is not all, let’s talk now about the impressive set that Kylie wears, which is a piece of haute couture, because the fabrics look of the best possible quality, as well as it looks very exclusive and elegant, because this textile piece it is full of glitter.

er, the set was complemented with a flirty tubed skirt, with a train, made with the same shiny fabric, in this particular shade, the detail is that the skirt has an impressive opening on one side, which causes the shapely legs of the model look in all its splendor, making millions fall in love.

The publication has gathered so far, 5.770 million likes, and it is to be expected that a Kylie publication reaches this huge number of “likes”, because she always seeks that her followers are happy to see her pose.

We can’t wait for it to be time to reveal the theme of your Christmas collection prepared for this year, we will see if we are correct.