Fresnadillo will direct you to Millie Bobby Brown in a Netflix movie

The Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed to the younger star Millie Bobby Brown within the movie of fantasy “Damsel” that prepares Netflixconfirmed this Wednesday the platform itself.

The information is a brand new collaboration between Brown and Netflix after the current success of “Enola Holmes” and, in fact, the well-known collection “Stranger Things”.

Brown would be the star and function government producer in “Damsel”, the place Fresnadillo, nominated for an Oscar for the quick “Handcuffed”, will characteristic a screenplay by Dan Mazeau (“Wrath of the Titans”).

In the tape, the actress will embody the princess Elodie, a younger girl who believes that getting married to prince Henry, however discovers that, the truth is, it’ll be slaughtered by a dragon.

This is the primary movie mission that may lead Fresnadillo from “Intruders” (2011), a thriller thriller, starring Clive Owen.

Previously, the canary-directed “Unbroken” (2001) and “28 Weeks Later” (2007).

Brown was twice nominated for an Emmy as greatest supporting actress for her function in “Stranger Things”.

The actress has pending the discharge in 2021 “Godzilla vs. Kong”, a sequel to the movie “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, which raised almost 400 million {dollars}.

Brown comes model new in September “Enola Holmes“a detective story that takes as its premise the world of Sherlock Holmes.

The movie was seen by 76 million accounts on Netflix in its first 4 weeks on the platform.

Based on the novels youth written by Nancy Springer, “Enola Holmes” tells the story of Enola, the youthful sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. This clever and brave younger girl decides to undertake a solo journey when her mom disappears with no hint.