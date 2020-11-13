Katy Perry and Aitana Ocaña next to Dj Tiësto present Resilient

And as each Friday, a brand new listing of music is listed below our arm. But this time hides a terrific information so necessary that, with out eager to, simply to solid lengthy shadows to the opposite artists. Katy Perry has grow to be has launch his single Resilienthowever because the rumors started to run earlier within the week, this new model it’s accompanied by the voice of Aitana Ocaña and Tiësto. So, with out additional ado, the contestant of operación Triunfo present that you’re prepared to cross the pond and conquer the entire world. In addition, the listing is accompanied by the most recent from Billie Eilish, OneRepublic or J Balvin.

OneRepublic – Wild Life

OneRepublic has returned, and has performed so for the big door, with a terrific tune unable to move unnoticed. Wild Life he has every part to be one of many favourite songs of the season, and we don’t imply to say.

Julia Michaels – Lie Like This

If you need good vibrations with out borders that may invade the entire physique and doesn’t disappear as if by magic, here is the most recent Julia Michaels prepared to beat us. As effectively, (actually) sounds Lie Like This.

Rauw Alejandro & J Balvin – Cora

If you must begin your music lists with tempo, good vibrations and a bit of little bit of reggaeton, this week the protagonists are Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin. Both have come collectively to launch this Cora.

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

If you are a fan unconditional of Billie Eilishthis week you are in luck. The singer has stunned all of his followers with a brand new tune (and videoclip) known as Therefore I Am.

Katy Perry, Tiësto and Aitana – Resilient

Just just a few hours in the past that we have woken up with this information: the only Resilient of Katy Perry has a brand new remix, and is accompanied by Tiësto and… ¡Aitana Ocaña! Rumors started to unfold just a few days in the past, however at present we will say that it’s a actuality.

Photos | Instagram @aitanax