Citation Guide: How to Cite NEWSPAPERS

When you’re writing academic content, your professor will require you to cite the sources. This is an important practice that protects your work against issues of plagiarism. When you use someone else’s work, you have to reference it. In addition, reliable sources give authority to your project. The references prove that you’ve done the research for your essay, and you learned something through the process.

But there’s a rule: you have to use authoritative sources. Wikipedia, random blogs, and mainstream websites are not considered appropriate for academic writing. You should focus on peer-reviewed journal articles, books, scholarly works, and newspapers.

Newspapers, in particular, can help you make some topics very interesting. You can translate foreign newspapers, so you’ll provide the most relevant sources for your paper.

But college students should be mindful: the citation standards in education are strict.

Tips: How to Cite Newspapers in Your Academic Papers

Choose the Citation Style

When your professor is giving you instructions, they will probably tell you what citation style to use. But if you don’t get those details, feel free to ask them.

If you reached advanced levels in your studies, you may feel uncomfortable asking. Your professors expect you to know these things already. We’ll give you an important hint: each area of study has a preferred referencing format.

For papers on topics that belong to the Humanities, it’s best to use the Modern Language Association (MLA) citation format.

If you’re writing a project for Sciences, Psychology, or Education, American Psychological Association (APA) is the right referencing guide.

Professors that teach Fine Arts, History, and Business prefer Turabian/Chicago style. Turabian is the simplified format of Chicago, and it usually does the trick (unless you get specific instructions to use Chicago).

MLA, APA, and Chicago are the three major styles for referencing, but they are not the only ones. In some cases, you may be asked to use MHRA referencing for English Literature, AMS (American Meteorological Society), Harvard, Oxford, or other standards.

Use an Online Citation Generator

Let’s say you analyzed the APA guidelines and you implemented them in several projects so far. You feel comfortable with that format already. But there’s a problem: your professor asks you to use Chicago for a business research paper. You’ve never relied on that format before, so you have a lot of analyzing to do. If you want to avoid the trouble and save some time, you can use EduBirdie’s Chicago citation tool. It’s a free, automated citation tool that requests info about the source you want to reference. Set it to the Newspaper tab, and it will instantly give you a citation that you can copy and paste into your paper.

If the edition is available online, you can paste the title and the tool will automatically locate the source. If you’re referencing a printed newspaper, you’ll need to enter the details manually.

Keep the References Consistent

Each citation guideline has different rules for citing newspapers. As an example, this is the order of details for an appropriate Chicago reference:

Author’s name (if it’s not listed, you’ll skip it)

Column heading or article headline

Newspaper

Month, day, and year of publication

In case you’re citing an edition that’s available online, you should include the URL at the end

When you choose a specific style, the rule is to stick to it. Your paper will not include information on the referencing format used for the sources. However, your professor will notice any inconsistencies in the bibliography when they are present.

This often frustrates students; they would like to provide basic details on the sources without minding the format. They can include the author’s name and newspaper edition for one reference, and just the URL for another. The resources are still referenced, so why should they bother with the format? Sometimes you have to make peace with the rules. Uniformity is necessary in academic writing.

Citations Are Not Useless

Proper research inspires innovative thinking. That’s why your professors insist on research papers, essays, case studies, and other forms of academic content. When they require citations in an appropriate format, they are not doing it to torture you. This is a necessary step that ensures uniqueness and authority for your content.

Referencing guidelines may seem complex at first. Don’t try to learn them. Just follow the format and include all the details. It will be easier after the first few attempts. With access to a free automated citation generator, referencing is not difficult at all.

BIO: Michael Turner is all about sports, newspapers, and statistics. He uses his hobbies to write relevant content, but he also likes inspiring people to get better at writing. Michael is fully committed to his blog, which is slowly, but steadily growing.