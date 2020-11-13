‘Aquaman 2’: Amber Heard confirms that she will return as a Mere in the sequel – movie News

The actress is in the midst of a authorized battle towards her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who has deserted the franchise ‘incredible beasts’ on the request of Warner Bros. after shedding a lawsuit towards the tabloid ‘The Sun’ for defamation.

Amber Heard has confirmed that it’s going to return as Mere in Aquaman 2the sequel on Artur Curry starring Jason Momoa.

The actress is in the midst of a authorized battle towards her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who’ve accused one another of ill-treatment. The actor has just lately left his position as Gellert Grindelwald within the franchise Fantastic animals on the request of Warner Bros. after shedding its lawsuit towards the tabloid The Sunat that the interpreter was accused of defamation by describe as “kicker of wives”. The well timed scenario between the 2 actors additionally led to sure rumors of the way forward for the Heard as a part of the film universe of DC. According to those speculations, the interpreter wouldn’t return to present life to a Mere. Now, the actress has denied.

“I am very excited about the amount of love and the amount of gratitude on the part of the fans that has gotten Aquaman, and so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera, which means that we return”, begins Heard in EW. “I’m so excited to roll that”explains. Finally, the interpreter has been argued that it’s anticipated that the filming of the brand new etrega, with James Wan as a director, to start out sooner or later in 2021.

“Rumors and paid campaigns, paid social networks, not dictate it [las decisiones de ‘casting’] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans did that Aquaman and Aquaman 2 occur. I’m excited to start next year”, he concludes.

However, and as indicated by the means earlier than talked about, Aquaman 2 has not but obtained the official inexperienced mild by Warner Bros. Neither has confirmed the return of his forged and doesn’t have introduced new signings. You do not also have a date for the beginning of manufacturing. To this we should add that the present scenario brought on by the disaster of the coronavirus implies a point of uncertainty within the face of the movie initiatives.

While ready for information of Aquaman 2have a look within the trailer Wonder Woman 1984 you’ll discover on these traces. The sequel of Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, plans to succeed in the cinema, the December 25.