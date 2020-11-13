American Music Awards: Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will have a joint performance

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma share efficiency within the coming American Music Awards (AMAs), which additionally opened this yr a bit of full-on Latin music.

Maluma and JLo will rise to a state of affairs by which he will even act Bad Bunny, in addition to different artists similar to Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Bad Bunny, BTS and Dua Lipa. The gala will likely be issued through tv on the twenty second of November.

“The partnership of Lopez and Maluma emphasizes the undeniable success of Latin music this year,” stated the group in a press launch.

THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS OPEN SECTION LATIN

The American Music Awards (abbreviated as AMA) function a prelude to the distinguished Grammy awards, though with the distinction that they’re decided by a survey led individuals to customers of music, fairly than voted on by the consultants of the business.

This yr, the group opened a bit devoted to Latin music for its “growing popularity” among the many basic public of the united States. The new classes latinas are: greatest new artist (male/feminine), greatest tune and greatest album.

Bunny received the nomination in all of the sections (that may suck) as the most effective male artist, in opposition to J Balvin and Ozuna; and greatest tune for “Go” in opposition to J Balvin and Black Eyed Peas for “Rhythm” and Karol G and Nicki Minaj for “Tusa”.

In addition, in greatest album, the artist scored two nominations for “YHLQMDLG” and “not going out”, each albums launched this yr and that will likely be fought in opposition to “Emmanuel” by Anuel AA.

Finally, Rosalia, Karol G and Becky G will compete to be the Latin artist-favorite Love 2020.

JLO AND MALUMA PREMIERED A MOVIE

The joint efficiency of Jennifer Lopez and Maluma won’t be the one collaboration of the 2 artists, as each make their debut within the romantic comedy “Marry Me” (Marry me) could 14, 2021.

After her success with “Hustlers” (Scammers of Wall Street), Lopez (JLo) returns to the cinema collectively to Maluma with a narrative by which the 2 artists carry out a profitable couple of singers who break their relationship hours earlier than the wedding in entrance of hundreds of followers, and after having launched a tune on the anticipated hyperlink.

Lopez will give life to Kat Valdezsinger after the break is dwelling out of the blue with one in all his followers, performed by Owen Wilson, who doesn’t know something.

Set in New York and directed by Kat Coiro, director of collection similar to “Shameless” or “Modern Family”, the comedy additionally incorporates a soundtrack carried out by the 2 stars.