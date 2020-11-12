the funny costumes of Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner

And whereas the ex Scott Disick you’ve got opted to decorate up as Cinderella’s fairy godmother (with all its iconic blue layer), the matriarch of the household selected one other traditional costume: the Snow White, which on this case included a wig to look extra equivalent as doable to the character.

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up because the fairy godmother of Cinderella.

(Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian.)



Other costumes that would not miss on the birthday of Dream Kardashian it was Beautiful, from Beauty and the Beast (chosen by Penelope Disick, second daughter of Kourtney).

The balloons that had been there within the feast of Dream Kardashian.

(Instagram/Khloé Kardashian.)



The place the place was the get together was embellished with a number of colourful balloons, together with a number of items in gold that shaped the phrase “Happy Birthday Dream…”

The cake Dream Kardashian.

(Instagram/Khloé Kardashian.)



In addition, the small loved his cake, a citadel through which had been a number of personages of Beauty and the Beastbeginning with Beauty and the Beast, the villainous Gaston and her horse, mrs. Potts and the enjoyable Lumiere.