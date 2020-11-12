Miguel Bernardeau demonstrates why it is the number one fan of Aitana

Since you left the academy Operation Triumph, the profession of Aitana Ocaña has been stuffed with successes. In 2019 they introduced out their first album ‘Spoiler‘, which contained such hits as Phone, You’re going to remain With honey on the lips, Nothing goes incorrect or I keep (in collaboration with Lola Indigo), and that gave his first nomination to the Grammy Latino within the class of Best New Artist, along with having the honour of sharing the stage with Alejandro Sanz to interpret the tune My favourite particular person. Has achieved platinum and gold, is one in all our singers with extra worldwide influence, all the time occupies the primary positions of the lists of radio, has greater than 2.5 million followers… The Catalan, 21 years of age, has been acknowledged on many events that resides a dream and feels very lucky to have the ability to make songs with stars of the stature of David Bisbal (If you wish to), Sebastian Yatra (Heart with out life), Morat (I sense, More than you I wager), Reik (Enemies) or Cali and The Dandee (+), along with Danna Paola and Luisa Sonza, with the who just lately launched the theme Friend of the week.

Now, after many months of labor, simply submit the duvet web page and the checklist of songs of his second album, which is titled 11 causes. Will have to attend till the eleventh of December to have the ability to take heed to it however, as anticipated, to Aitana would have sufficed a couple of minutes to trigger an uproar amongst his followers. “I’m too excited, really. I know that it is only my second album but is that I feel like the disk of my vidaaaaaa. God. @andrestorrest @calidandee how nice to have done this together, I want it too. To ROMPEEEEEEEER”, has written in social networks, displaying how excited she is.

Miguel Bernardeau reveals the key of Aitana to be an ideal chef

Sara Carbonero, Danna Paola, Natalia Lacunza, C. Tangana or Julia Medina have been a few of the first to react to the discharge of 11 causes. However, the who has returned to show that is the fan primary Aitana has been her boyfriend, the actor Miguel Bernardeau, who has stated: “Wow“. The protagonist of the collection Elite he’s very happy with his lady and all the time helps her in all of the initiatives of his profession, in order that this event wouldn’t be much less.

A collaboration essential

During nowadays, Aitana has change into the middle of all of the takes care of that will likely be charged power to the rumors that guarantee that you’re going to collaborate, nothing extra and nothing lower than with Katy Perry. It appears that the extriunfita might make the soar to the united States by making a remix of Resilient, tune included within the final album of the american singer, ‘Smile’. “It is a compliment that you think that, but I’m not so cool to make a theme with it,” stated the Spanish LOS40 Global Show for a couple of months, disproving that they had been to collaborate collectively. However, now evidently the information is about to be confirmed. Many have been fastened within the newest tweet from the presenter Tony Aguilar, who has written: “I Am resilient, I was born to shine. @CocaCola_es Who if not, I would be behind it?”.

