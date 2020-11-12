Jennifer Lopez and Maluma together at the American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will carry out songs, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” within the American Music Awards 2020. (Courtesy Of Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(CNN Spanish) — Jennifer Lopez and Maluma shall be introduced stay on the stage of the American Music Awards 2020 the place premiered the tracks “Pa ‘Ti” and “Lonely”.

These matters had been written in collaboration by the singer of puerto rican origin, and the identical colombian, who makes his debut on the AMAs (American Music Awards) and which might be a part of the soundtrack of the movie “Marry Me”.

The presentation of this duet shall be one of the crucial anticipated of the night time of November 22, as a result of significance of gender latino.

“We are more than excited to have to the global superstars Jennifer Lopez and Maluma on the stage of the AMA this year performing new music. Both are phenomenal artists and they have one of the best collaborations that exist, so that we know that offer something spectacular for the fans,” says Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions.

Bad Bunny dominates the classes latinas

“Latin music has had an incredible impact on the music, the culture and the industry in general, especially this year. Latino artists are at the center of some of the collaborations most dynamic and success of the lists of popularity, and it was important for us to put the focus on fun, the rhythm and the uniqueness of the latino artists bring to the stage,” says Thurlow.

Bad Bunny is the massive contender with 4 nominations: “favorite Song” for “Go”, “Artist Male” and a double nomination within the “favorite Album”.

It follows Karol G with two nominations within the classes of “Best female vocalist” and “Best song” and the colombian J Balvin with two as “Best Male Artist” and “Best song”.

And with a nomination Ozuna (“Best Male Artist”); Becky G (“Best Female Artist”); Rosalia (“Best Female Artist”) and Anuel AA (“Best album”).

The nominees are…

The class most awaited is “Artist of the Year” within the competing Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

In the class of Pop/Rock of “Best male artist”, the nominees are Justin Bieber, Post Malone and The Weeknd, whereas among the many girls the battle shall be between Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. Between the teams, the result of what shall be introduced BTS, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.

Other stay performances on the American Music Awards

In addition to Lopez and Maluma, the alignment of performances of the world premiere of LOVES additionally embody Bad Bunny, BTS, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes beforehand introduced, which makes it an evening filled with music stars.

Without a doubt, we all know that the awards ceremonies have undergone modifications as a result of covid-19. Many have tailored and others have been accomplished with out an viewers current, what can we anticipate of the fpa 2020?

“As we approach all of our productions, the safety of our artists, computer, and any other person that our footprint is of the utmost importance. We have guidelines, protocols, and stringent precautions to ensure the safety of all involved as we celebrate a spectacular evening with the level of production that fans have come to expect from AMA!”, ensures Amy Thurlow.

Taraji P. Henson, the host of the AMAs

The actress, author and producer nominated for an academy award and Emmy award and Golden Globe successful, Taraji P. Henson, would be the host of the American Music Awards 2020.

“We are also very fortunate to have Taraji P. Henson as host. She is unique and brings an energy so undeniable to all that she does, we have been fans of your work for a long time, and we know that she herself is a fan of the AMA,” concludes Amy Thurlow.

According to the American Music Awards, “the nominees are based on key interactions of the fans, as reflected in the Billboard charts, which include transmission, sale of albums and digital songs, radio broadcasts and social activity”.

The supply of the American Music Awards is broadcast stay from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday 22 November. If you reside within the USA, you can watch the ceremony on ABC at 8 p.m., Miami time, and in the event you’re in Latin America, you can see the ceremony by means of TNT, a sign that CNN in Spanish, belongs to WarnerMedia, beginning at 7 P. M. for the complete area.