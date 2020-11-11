The reaction of Kourtney Kardashian before the rehabilitation plans of Scott Disick – E! Online Latino

Scott Disick is in search of assist.

In this sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the daddy of three reveals to Kourtney Kardashian to your choice to hunt remedy. As you might bear in mind, the readers of E!, earlier this 12 months, the star Flip It Like Disick he entered rehab to work in “past trauma”.

And, as Scott shares on the brand new photographs above, the quarantine by the coronavirus delivered to gentle some struggles that I used to be going through.

“I don’t know, all of this to stay inside by the COVID, without structure, simply does not work for me,” shares Scott with Kourtney. “It’s like that makes me feel that I can not stand to stay home, not work.”

As that continues, Scott particulars how he has tried to maintain them occupied throughout isolation.

“Like, rent a house in Malibu to escape and it became a total show of fucking with the paparazzi,” he laments much more. “Ok, this is not a sanctuary at all.”

In a confessional, Scott feels that he’s “losing all this time” and can’t have “no privacy”.