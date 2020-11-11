Launch trailer of Songbird, the film about the covid-19 that causes panic in the networks

The movie, which is made by Michael Bay, director of Armageddon and Transformers. It’s called Songbird and is set in a future dystopian and bleak, imagined in 2024, with a pandemic of covid-19 which mutated covid-23 and now attacks the neurological system of those people who get it.

Because of their power of propagation, people can’t leave their homes, as there is a curfew, any resemblance with reality is pure coincidence.

In this context, Nico (played by one of the protagonists of Riverdale, KJ Apa), a young dealer, discovers that he is immune to the virus, but seeks to protect his girlfriend, Sara (Sofia Carson, The descendants) get exposed to their neighbours, to whom the quarantine of four years has affected them psychologically, so they want to invade your apartment for not to be alone.

The film was directed and co-written by Adam Mason and account with the shares of Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford and Alexandra Daddario. Let us remember that in July, the shooting was reported in the portal The Hollywood Reporter by a key piece of information: Songbird became the first movie to be shot in Los Angeles after the deadlock prompted within the trade, the product of the pandemic.

To publicize the photographs, Michael Bay was a ‘Trending Topic’, and tweets, converge in a identical reflection: what unsuitable of filming a manufacturing in regards to the coronavirus when the pandemic continues to blight the world.

