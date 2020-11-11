Jonathan dos Santos, appointment with one of the friends of Kylie Jenner

Jonathan dos Santos is aware of how one can make the most of your free time. The mexican midfielder Los Angeles Galaxy was caught having an appointment with nothing extra and nothing lower than Victory Villarroel, ex-assistant and among the best buddies of the youngest of the clan Kardashian – Jenner, Kylie Jenner.

The mexican footballer and mannequin venezuelan sat embracing one another and holding palms for the paparazzi of the place as they walked by means of the restaurant, Il Pastaio, one of the vital luxurious that there’s in Beverly Hills, California.

The relationship between Jonathan Dos Santos and Victoria Villaroel

Dos Santos and Villaroel have been linked to romantically all through the 2020. At the start of this 12 months, the footballer was caught having fun with the seashores of Cancun, Mexico, within the firm of the venezuelan; nonetheless, by no means confirmed any kind of relationship.

The rumors of a potential relationship between the mexican and among the best buddies of Kylie Jenner got here to an finish cwhen the midfielder went up by mistake intimate pictures to their tales of Instagram, accompanied by one other lady, Amanda Trivizas. However, after the emergence of those new photos, the eyes have been put again in Victoria Villaroel.

Who is Victoria Villaroel?

Victoria Villaroe, 27, shot to worldwide fame due to his shut relationship with billionaire Kylie Jenner, nicely, this was his private assistant, in order that Villaroel was a part of various episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians and The Life of Kylie packages belonging to the chain of tv E!.

Victoria and Kylie broke off their working relationship at the start of the 2020. According to US Weeklythe venezuelan determined to separate methods with Jenner to dedicate himself full time to his profession as an influencer; though, after all, this doesn’t imply that the friendship has ended, as a result of Villaroel and the entrepreneur will nonetheless have a terrific friendship, the truth is, this is among the greatest buddies Kylie.