Johnny Depp will be charged approximately $ 10 million of ‘fantastic beasts 3’ despite only having recorded a scene

Some days in the past, Johnny Depp gave up the film ‘Fantastic beasts 3’ after dropping the trial of libel towards the newspaper “The Sun” that accused him of abusive wives.

“I want you to know that Warner Bros. I have been asked to resign my role as Grindelwald in fantastic Animals, and I respected his desire”, mentioned the actor in a press release by means of his social networks.





Despite having resigned, Johnny Depp sure be charged the total wages of this movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Depp I had solely filmed one scene and has a contract that the studio ought to pay you to movie or to not movie, or change of actor.

According to ComicBook.com Johnny Depp will obtain $ 10 million for a single sequence.

Why is Warner Bros. he requested Johnny Depp to resign?

Warner Bros. he requested Johnny Depp to resign, after the actor misplaced the lawsuit towards the each day “The Sun” for defamation.

The protection of “The Sun” primarily based on 14 violence accusations towards the actor (between 2013 and 2016). The decide decided that the alleged assaults Johnny Deep to Amber Heard had been confirmed. “I have come to the conclusion that the vast majority of the supposed attacks of Mr. Deep against Ms. Heard has been demonstrated, according to the minimum requirements of the civil procedure”, he identified the decide on this case.