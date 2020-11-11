Honored Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan to nurses – Shows

Los Angeles. Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan are among the many artists who will honor the nurses in a live performance digital charity on the Day of thanksgiving.

Nurse Heroes introduced Tuesday that the live performance, entitled Nurse Heroes Live, shall be broadcast on the YouTube channel and the web page of Facebook of the group and by LiveXLive on the twenty sixth of November beginning at 7 p. m. New York time (0000 GMT). The cash raised will profit quite a lot of packages and scholarships for nurses and their kids.

Whoopi Goldberg would be the host of the live performance, and Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal may have particular appearances.

Among different members are Josh Groban, Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, The Wailers, Carole King, Maluma and Andrea Bocelli.

Taylor Swift will donate a guitar assortment “Folklore” autographed, that shall be public sale off to learn the Nurses Heroes Foundation.

The nurses within the Northwell Health in New York would be the first beneficiary. You will even take part within the occasion 50 nurses in hospitals together with a number of celebrities.

The live performance shall be produced by Emilio Estefan and Times Square Live Media.