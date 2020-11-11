Black Widow: the Movie starring Scarlett Johansson will reveal finally what happened in Budapest

The Marvel followers are clear that the connection of Black Widow and Hawkeye it’s tremendously shut. One of the keys after that relationship apparently was an occasion that occurred within the capital of Hungary, Budapest.

Several references have been made concerning the milestone that marked their careers because it was first talked about in “The Avengers” (2012), it has additionally generated lots of of discussions and theories amongst followers.

Subsequently, as soon as once more in “Avengers: Endgame” and all understood that this was severe. Therefore, you’ll now have a extra space in a Marvel film, he informed the very Scarlett Johansson to ScreenRant.

“We all agreed that we had to find out what happened in Budapest. It started out as this phrase is a disposable Joss Whedon threw in The Avengers, as a fun moment between Hawkeye and Black Widow. Were Clint and Natasha talking about her story, and when a small Easter egg fun for the fans teoricen”, he defined.









The thought, based on Johansson, it was that “we thought that if we got back to Budapest and we find out what really happened there, people will feel unsatisfied. I wondered what happened there”.

And to place all of the items on the board, the movie which might be launched subsequent May 7, 2021 make reference to the guilt with which to burden the Natasha Romanoff.









“We often talk about what is going on by the head of Natasha. I really think that she is obsessed by the fact that he has this past that he feels so guilty. The unfinished business is the feeling of guilt that haunts you, that follows from what happened in Budapest”, you specified.

Johansson additionally highlighted earlier than concluding that “Black Widow is not about what happened in Budapest, but it is a great starting point for you to understand the pesadda of the burden of Natasha”.