So held the cuban Camila Cabello the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the election of U.S.

The cuban singer Camila Hair it was one of many celebrities who rejoiced and celebrated the victory of the democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harrisafter leaving elected president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively, within the not too long ago held elections of the united States.

After figuring out the outcomes of the voting by the media of the nation, the artist shared his pleasure and enthusiasm in his profile of Instagram, the place it builds as much as 50.5 million followers.

First, rose to your account for a video of the second through which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris went as much as the stage to greet his supporters after leaving elected. Seconds after Camila Hair flip the digicam and you may see your loved ones celebrating additionally the triumph of the political.

“I can’t stop crying, thank you, thank you, thank you. Love wins,” mentioned the interpreter Havana.

Then, the music star shared one other audiovisual work the place you will notice overflowing pleasure of their home whereas he was watching tv.

“I can not contain my joy, this is the America that I love,” added the younger artist on this event.

In addition Camila Haira number of have been artists and celebrities on this planet of leisure who’ve publicly expressed of their social networks, their enthusiasm for the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The american actress and singer Jennifer Lopez couldn’t endure the tears after listening to the information and informed her followers that she was “very happy” for the triumph of the political.

“I am very happy this morning. It is a better day for the whole country. I can not contain my tears of happiness. Is the time to all be together and to love one another. It is a new day and it is time to heal all wounds and make this country the best in the world. God bless all the world,” he mentioned within the tales that went as much as his profile of Instagram and that have been recorded by herself from her mattress.

Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria or Demi Lovatohave been different celebrities which have additionally joined the string of congratulations and enhorabuenas devoted to the subsequent leaders of the united States.

