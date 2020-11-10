“I am honored very much”: Roberto Palazuelos revealed in detail how is divided the inheritance of Andrés García

MEXICO.- Some weeks in the past, Andrés García stunned on the reveal that his “maximum heir” is Roberto Palazuelos– the situation of which the employer was conscious of, as a result of it is usually his lawyer. To keep away from additional hypothesis, the “black Diamond” revealed how divided the inheritance of the actor and shared that one of many household of the dominican republic, doesn’t seem within the doc.

“Within the testament, the things are as followsthe 10% is for Leonardo’s, another 10% is for Andrés García Jr., the other 10% is for Margarita, the other 10%, plus a department in which you live, it is Sandy, and the other 10% is for the sister dearest Andrew, who also does a lot of care of him and the other 50%, is to Roberto Palazuelosbut that is nothing more, in the paper, I have to take care of things sold,” remarked the employer, completely, for “Sale el Sol”.

The additionally actor, Roberto Palazuelos revealed that Andrea Garcia, one of many daughters of his pal, doesn’t seem in his testomony, however have no idea the explanations, as a result of it takes years of not figuring out her. The “black Diamond”, he reiterated, they don’t plan to stick with the property Andrés García and that it’s going to search to promote them in any respect prices, in order that the dominican individuals can take pleasure in that cash, so long as you proceed with life.

“You have many, many years that I don’t know Andrea, I don’t know if he has or no contact with it, is a topic that I have never asked […] It was not in the testament. The truth is that I’ve never had a conversation about Andrea, with Andrew and her, she has more than fifteen years that I haven’t seen,” he mentioned Roberto Palazuelos“ who mentioned that the one factor that he seeks is your pal Andrés García have a superb high quality of life.

“I am honored very much, that I put as his heir, because it is a show of affection is very large, and the affection is mutual, to Andrew what I want, what I want to desinteresádamente, always from very young he took care of me, protected me, was always like a father, a friend, as a model to follow. I do not like to stay with those things, I would like to follow them selling, as long as he lives, so that you have a very good life,” mentioned the entrepreneur.