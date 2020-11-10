From Marilyn Monroe to Jennifer Lopez, you know all her beauty secrets

Cleopatra, Marie Antoinette, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn or Sophia Loren have been among the girls who over time have outlined magnificence, now Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian make the brand new canons. Do you recognize their secrets and techniques?

When it comes to find the sweetness secrets and techniques of the nice divas the very best factor is to return to historical past and uncover that Cleopatra was cared for by her hypnotic look with a rose-water made within the palace and Marie-Antoinette used a juice of lily, melon, cucumber, and lemon to hydrate your pores and skin.

Marilyn Monroe threw the hand of the petroleum jelly to brighten your complexion and downplayed the washing of his iconic mane platinum by making use of talcum powder. Its recognizable crimson lips what I obtained by mixing 5 totally different colours.

The everlasting icon of sexual Hollywood it additionally revealed one other secret of magnificence night time. “What do you wear to sleep?”. Monroe doesn’t hesitate: “just a few drops of Chanel No. 5,” he mentioned throughout an interview for Life Magazine in 1952.

The magnificence routine of Audrey Hepburn it was primarily based on a nutritious diet: vitamin C, loads of fruit and greens, little meat and water. She nursed her gaze with a routine dwelling: separating the lashes with the assistance of a stick after which utilized two coats of mascara.

Sophia Loren advised her magnificence secrets and techniques in 1984 in “Women and beauty”, a e-book with the tips, diets and workout routines, however the ritual’s favourite actress was a sizzling bathtub with salts, olive oil and milk powder, with enjoyable music within the background.

The Italian beneficial “to Polish your heels and elbows with a pumice stone and brush the body while in the water”. Finish the tub with chilly water and apply a physique oil to damp pores and skin.

Mae West apply coconut oil every day on face and neck, but in addition physique oil for infants. “Keeps skin soft, this is how I’ve taken care of mine. Always use baby oil, but it has to be lukewarm and you need a man you put by all parties”, he confessed in an interview in 1979.

The coconut oil it has additionally been one of many tips of magnificence Miranda Kerr, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow or the fashions, brazilian Gisele Bundchen, Isabeli Fontana or Alessandra Ambrosio which have turn into ardent followers of this product not just for its coat to hydrate the pores and skin, however as for his or her properties for the prevention of untimely wrinkles.

From that Rihanna landed on the earth of magnificence together with his signature Fenty in 2017 has not stopped reaping successes. Aware of the curiosity generated by their line of coloration and devotion that they really feel for her the milenials and in addition the technology Z has been put to work, and in addition addresses the care of the pores and skin with “Fenty Skin”, regardless that she herself has posted on their networks that their secret of magnificence is “drink a lot of water and not to consume alcohol.”

At 51 years, Jennifer Lopez maintains her determine with a routine of workout routines to work your abs, cardio workout routines with intervals of excessive depth, or boxing.

In addition to its splendid bodily type, this singer born within the Bronx big apple, famous for its cinnamon pores and skin and her lengthy hair, in order that your magnificence suggestions are very requested and has acknowledged that “sleep more than eight hours and I drink water, it goes very well”.

Fans of the versatile artist can observe a magnificence routine through the use of solely cosmetics of the model JloBeauty.

What is behind the polished mane Kim Kardashian? On his official Instagram uploaded an image with a ship with teddy bears gummy with goodness to moisturize and care the hair, as a result of the nutricosmética is a good ally to protect the youth. EFE