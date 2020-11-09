Women are not touches them

The Confessional

By: Ray Zubiri

These days the information of Eleazar Gomez has grabbed the highlight since he was detained for allegedly beating and making an attempt to strangle the mannequin Stephanie Valenzuela, this acquired me desirous about what number of well-known have suffered some sort of aggression or violence with their companions largely by misfits, acéfalos, with cerebral hypoxia and with the air of males of ranch bike supplier, so I can name them as a result of mentioned man them turns into very giant.

The historical past of the previous of Danna Paola begin on Wednesday after being arrested by components of the Secretariat of Public Security of the Citizen, who obtained a misery name from a 30 yr previous girl, who requested to come back as a result of a person had violated bodily which is categorically reprehensible.

In my years as a reporter have been numerous tales that I’ve heard of girls who’ve suffered some sort of violence by the hands of those abusers, largely male, stuffed with complexes, insecurities and fears those that are wolves in sheep’s clothes, they hunt their prey , the isolate, we ask that you just do not need buddies, transfer away from your loved ones, have an perspective of a chameleon, at occasions, are very charming however desquician on the slightest provocation by jealousy, envy, even to not really feel the soul of the occasion, they do all the pieces to change into the middle of the universe, as soon as they’ve taken their prey, there turns into apocalyptic the connection with blackmail of me I’ll die with out you, I’m going to kill you, if you happen to go away me I’ll kill your loved ones what they need and a pack of lies with the only goal of the connection extra poisonous than Chernobyl continues to a degree the place you are in a cage, you may’t have buddies, go to events, meet anybody not even with your loved ones, management as much as the garments you put on, don’t allow you to to shine professionally or occupationally, along with bodily and verbal aggression that are translated into a continuing.

And the record is infinite Kate del Castillo, Gaby Spanic, Ninel Conde, Silvia Pinal, Alejandra Ávalos, Jenni Rivera, Wanders Lovers, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Diego Armando Maradona, Don Omar, Valeria Liberman, Gabriela Bo, Rihanna, Nailea Norvind, Halle Berry, Mirka Dellanos, Carmen Dominicci, Whitney Houston, Laura Flores, Tatiana, Rossana San Juan, Tina Turner, Sandra Montoya, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera,

And that I say of the dregs who dare to threaten them saying I’ve your images or movies and all of you’ll discover out, ja ja ja I Rio de Janeiro as a result of they’re simply your fiestecita already that Senate permitted on Thursday the decision Law Olympia to criminalize numerous offences associated to digital bullying, specifically in regard to the dissemination of content material and intimate intercourse, with penalties of as much as 6 years in jail, and it appears to me just a little.

This name violence digital which refers to “any tortious action carried out through the use of information technologies and communication, which expose, distribute, disseminate, display, transmit, market, offer, swap or share” photographs, audios or movies from content material intimate sexual of an individual “without their consent, without your approval or without your permission” in opposition to girls, women and adolescents.

Depending on the toad is the bombshell as a result of the punishment may be better when the crime is dedicated by the partner or accomplice, by any individual with whom the sufferer has or had a courting relationship, emotional, or belief, or by a public servant within the train of their capabilities.

The Law Olimpia and there are that say it loud and clear which takes this title in honor of the activist of the state of Puebla Olimpia Coral Melo who suffered violence digital when social networks started circulating a video wherein she, with solely 18 years, he practiced intercourse along with her boyfriend. That retrograde considering to assume that having intimacy together with your accomplice is dangerous, effectively, what century do you come from? it makes me that these males who threaten with the sort of points nonetheless use the stone to jot down, neanderthals they are saying, as a result of they have no idea that to have intimate life with the accomplice is the obvious factor and regular on this planet, that is all a part of a “macho” tradition the place schooling has not permeated, o waters, with these donkeys on two legs! You usually are not alone.

So my pricey girls that I don’t get the panic with; “you’re going to remember me, I’m going to make life miserable, I’ll kill you, you do not know what I am able to, I’ll give you where it most hurts” and even are experiencing any sort of violence I’m going to offer you some recommendation; inform your loved ones, buddies, do not feel judged or assume that say, you realize extra individuals, and denunciation, don’t have any worry, you aren’t alone, the meals of those perpetrators is the worry and isolate you. Something crucial in case you have a relationship like that and stay to justify to your accomplice attends remedy to search out out why the sort of violence that endure the normalizas and imagine that’s love.

Oh hearken to me! Monday to Friday from 11 to 12 hours in The Showbiz with Ray Zubiri within the 96.1 FM | www.rpgradio.mx | and write me www.rayzubiri.com