Salma Hayek, as the Statue of Liberty, write to joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The actress and businesswoman mexican Salma Hayek he has shared this weekend’s pictures is characterised because the Statue of Liberty, this with a view to ship a message of union for the way forward for the Nation of Stars and stripes after the digital triumph of Joe Biden.

The picture which has exceeded greater than 4 thousand I like account with a message that’s direct in direction of the inhabitants of the united States and the necessity to work in a nationwide renaissance:

“The time has come to break free from what divides us,” wrote the actress from films like “Frida” and “Twilight at Dawn”.

However one other of the small print that stand out within the publication is the label that made Joe Biden, in addition to to Kamala Harriswho could be the primary lady to occupy the Vice-presidency of the united States.

Through their tales of the identical social community, Salma Hayek threw each a particular message each to congratulate them, as to remind them of the mission they’ve in entrance, after successful the previous elections in which have been imposed to the present president Donald Trump.

“Congratulations, president-elect Joe Biden. Four years ago we heard of a wall separating Mexico from the united States, but what really happened is that we build an invisible wall that separated the americans among themselves. No one is more qualified to bring it down and get the united States back to join,” wrote Salma Hayek.

In the message that the veracruzana wrote addressed to Kamala Harris, first congratulated by advantage the place, on the similar time that he recalled his phrases that the senator has gone down in historical past as the primary lady to occupy the Vice-presidency of the united States.

“The united states has had many ancestors men, it was about time we had a mother. Go and show them how it’s done!”, printed.

Since he introduced the victory of Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Salma Hayek shared on Instagram his pleasure for the triumph of the democrat.

