Miley Cyrus releases the remix of ‘Midnight Sky’ with Stevie Nicks | Music

“Midnight Edge” is the title of the brand new model of the exestrella Disney

This 2020 Miley Cyrus has been very energetic, giving them totally different covers to their followers and a few authentic songs. Now, this Friday was shocked by launching a remix of their very own tune”Midnight Sky” together with Stevie Nicks.

The thought for the icon of the rock and the exestrella Disney work collectively was born after that a couple of month in the past, the singer of 27 years, she carried out “Edge Of Seventeen”, a tune from the previous member of Fleetwood Mac.

This new tune is a mixture between “Midnight Sky” and “Edge Of Seventeen”, with that which gave life to the “Edge of Midnght”.

In the previous couple of months, Miley Cyrus he has proven his expertise to launch totally different covers of teams and points that you simply like similar to “Zombie“by The Cranberries, “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High“ of Arctic Monkeys or “Gimme More“ of Britney Spears. Now, you may presumirle the world that managed to collaborate with an icon of rock which is a member of the Hall of Fame of Rock and Roll since 1998.

In addition, the interpreter “Wrecking Ball“he introduced that his subsequent album, “Plastic Hearts”that can embody his more moderen collaboration with Stevie Nicks will premiere on the twenty seventh of November.