Celebrities react to victory for Biden

Los Angeles.- Joe Biden grew to become the president-elect quantity 46 of the united States inflicting an awesome euphoria among the many residents of the nation.

With the information that not solely people got here out to have a good time the victory of the democratic, if not additionally some well-known.

Such was the case of Billie Eilish who spoke by way of a video on Instagram the place he congratulated all those that voted and took the chance to say a number of emotional phrases to his followers.

“Guys, I wanted to say thank you to everyone who voted. This is amazing, I am very happy… let No one follow that their voice or vote doesn’t matter,” he exclaimed.

For its half, Jennifer Lawrence he got here out of his residence in Boston in pajamas whereas he wore a loudspeaker with music.

The actress then began to run and shake the hair from one facet to the opposite by affirming their pleasure by Biden.

“I had No choice but to organize a party for a person,” he wrote.

Another actress who joined the celebration was Jennifer Lopez, who from his mattress and with tears within the face, talked concerning the historic victory.

“So happy this morning. Echoing the words of all who say we are heading towards a better day, a country more united, I’m only crying tears of joy,” he stated.

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Aniston there have been different artists who took to their social networks to congratulate not simply Joe Biden but in addition to the longer term vice-president Kamala Harris, who was named the primary girl to carry that place.

However, Chris Evans he took to his Twitter to have a good time in a way extra comedian, as a result of after president Donald Trump’s declare that he had received the election, the actor replied: “you did Not, you lost”.