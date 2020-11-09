All winners of the MTV EMAs 2020: BTS expires in four sections

Lady Gaga took house the award for greatest artist of the yr

Lto twenty seventh gala of the MTV EMAs 2020 it has been held this Sunday, November 8, with a unique format as a result of hygiene measures imposed by the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus.

David Guettanewly appointed DJ #1 on the earth, was in control of the leisure for the night together with different artists equivalent to Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, DaBaby or Zara Larsson.

Despite the truth that Lady Gaga began out as a prime favourite with seven nominations, was the group BTS we ended up successful most of awards: a complete of 4. Followed him DK Khaled and Karol G with two awards every. However, Gaga received the award for greatest artist.

Best Spanish artist

Aitana

Carolina During

Don Patricio

The The Love You

Leiva

The greatest video clip

Billie Eilish, for ‘Everything I Wanted’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, by ‘WAP’

DJ Khaled and Drake, a ‘POPSTAR’

Karol G and Nicki Minaj, for ‘Tusa’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift, by ‘The Man’

The Weeknd, by ‘Blinding Lights’

Best artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best tune

BTS, a ‘Dynamite’

DaBaby and Roddy Rich, for ‘Rockstar’

Dua Lipa, a ‘Don’t Start Now’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for ‘Rain On Me’

Roddy Ricch, by ‘The Box’

The Weeknd, by ‘Blinding Lights’

Best artist revelation

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Yungblud

Better collaboration

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, for ‘Ice Cream’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, by ‘WAP’

DaBaby and Roddy Rich, for ‘Rockstar’

Justin Bieber and Quavo for ‘Intentions’

Karol G and Nicki Minaj, for ‘Tusa’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for ‘Rain On Me’

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato for ‘I’m Ready’

Best pop artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe and Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Better artist rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best artist hip-hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best artist various

Blackbear

FKA Twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Best artist of digital

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Latin artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best followers

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

Benee

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Yungblud

Best video with a constructive message

Anderson Paak, for ‘Lockdown’

David Guetta and Sia, for ‘Let’s love’

Demi Lovato for ‘I Love Me’

H. E. R., by ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Jorja Smith, ‘By Any Means’

Lil Baby, by ‘The Bigger Picture’

Best direct on-line

BTS, by Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin, for Behind The Colors Live Experience

Katy Perry in Tomorrow Land, for Around The World

Little Mix, by UNCancelled

Maluma, by Daddy Juancho Live

Post Malone, by Nirvana Tribute