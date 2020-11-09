All winners of the MTV EMAs 2020: BTS expires in four sections

Music Lady Gaga took house the award for greatest artist of the yr
Lto twenty seventh gala of the MTV EMAs 2020 it has been held this Sunday, November 8, with a unique format as a result of hygiene measures imposed by the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus.
David Guettanewly appointed DJ #1 on the earth, was in control of the leisure for the night together with different artists equivalent to Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, DaBaby or Zara Larsson.
Despite the truth that Lady Gaga began out as a prime favourite with seven nominations, was the group BTS we ended up successful most of awards: a complete of 4. Followed him DK Khaled and Karol G with two awards every. However, Gaga received the award for greatest artist.
Best Spanish artist
Aitana
Carolina During
Don Patricio
The The Love You
Leiva
The greatest video clip
Billie Eilish, for ‘Everything I Wanted’
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, by ‘WAP’
DJ Khaled and Drake, a ‘POPSTAR’
Karol G and Nicki Minaj, for ‘Tusa’
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift, by ‘The Man’
The Weeknd, by ‘Blinding Lights’
Best artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best tune
BTS, a ‘Dynamite’
DaBaby and Roddy Rich, for ‘Rockstar’
Dua Lipa, a ‘Don’t Start Now’
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for ‘Rain On Me’
Roddy Ricch, by ‘The Box’
The Weeknd, by ‘Blinding Lights’
Best artist revelation
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
Better collaboration
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, for ‘Ice Cream’
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, by ‘WAP’
DaBaby and Roddy Rich, for ‘Rockstar’
Justin Bieber and Quavo for ‘Intentions’
Karol G and Nicki Minaj, for ‘Tusa’
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for ‘Rain On Me’
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato for ‘I’m Ready’
Best pop artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe and Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Better artist rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best artist hip-hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best artist various
Blackbear
FKA Twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Best artist of digital
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Latin artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best followers
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Yungblud
Best video with a constructive message
Anderson Paak, for ‘Lockdown’
David Guetta and Sia, for ‘Let’s love’
Demi Lovato for ‘I Love Me’
H. E. R., by ‘I Can’t Breathe’
Jorja Smith, ‘By Any Means’
Lil Baby, by ‘The Bigger Picture’
Best direct on-line
BTS, by Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin, for Behind The Colors Live Experience
Katy Perry in Tomorrow Land, for Around The World
Little Mix, by UNCancelled
Maluma, by Daddy Juancho Live
Post Malone, by Nirvana Tribute
