“The betrayal, brother!”: rain of memes by the reaction of Kim Kardashian to the triumph of Biden

Kim Kardashian joined the lengthy checklist of celebrities who have a good time the triumph of Joe Biden within the presidential elections of the united States. Through your account in Twitter the socialite shared photographs of the pair, Biden, Harris together with three emojis of hearts, which was sufficient to run the memes within the face of what customers qualify as “treason” provided that her husband, Kanye West I used to be additionally within the race.

While the postulation of the rapper was probably the most controversial of the day, every thing appeared to point that Kanye West took severely the plans of the White House. On the opposite hand, the vote of Kim Kardashian it was one of many essential questions among the many followers of the diva who puzzled if he had actually voted for her husband.

But that was not all, for the reason that entrepreneur additionally shared the primary tweet from Joe Biden thanking the u.s. residents have voted for him. As effectively because the video Kamala Harris along with your response to study that it had been elected to guide the united States for the subsequent 4 years.

Kanye West, for his half, had accepted the defeat final Wednesday with a terse message on his Twitter account, the place he reveals that he’ll run within the subsequent elections. Received 60.000 votes within the 12 states the place his identify appeared on the ballots, which based on the estimates of the native media, every vote value him about 150 {dollars}.

To Kim Kardashian it was preceded by such artists because the star of “Queer Eye,” Jonathan Van Ness, the protagonist of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner, Sarah Paulson, Jennifer Lopez or Ricky Martin those that additionally took the networks to display and declare victory. The puerto rican was one of many latinos who had expressed their help brazenly for Joe Biden and this Saturday, with a caricature depicting the departure of the republican, Donald Trump.