Scarlett Johansson says that we will know what Budapest

One of the mysteries of the Universe Film that also endures in time is about what occurred in Budapest. The mission, referred to for the primary time in The Avengers when Natasha Romanoff in contrast with the Battle of New York whereas speaking with Hawk-Eye (Hawkeye), is one thing that we expect that by no means we’d find yourself seeing. However, that point will come, and can do within the film Black Widow.

In statements to the official e book of the film, Scarlett Johansson confirms that the film will reveal precisely what it’s that occurred there.