Rihanna sings the praises of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after their speeches of victoria

Rihanna praised significantly the president-elect Joe Biden and his accomplice of method Kamala Harris after their speeches of victoria, on Saturday evening.

“¡¡The faces of the creators of history, who broke the boundaries and the WINNERS !! ¡¡CONGRATULATIONS to both of you, and especially the american people !!” Harris wrote on Twitter. “So much work to do, so much pain to undo! Come on! I’m so proud of you America!”

The victory was declared for Biden and Harris the early hours of Saturday after a number of days of vital scrutiny in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. During his speeches of victory, mentioned the unification of the united States underneath his administration.

“With the world watching, it marked the beginning of a new day for the united States,” stated vice president-elect Harris on the stage. “For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, for our planet, and then voted. Now is when begins the real work. We have chosen a leader who represents the best in us.”

Harris will turn out to be the primary vice-president of girls, and the primary vice-president of colour.

“If I can be the first woman to serve in this office, I will not be the last,” he stated.

The inauguration of Biden will happen on Wednesday 20 January 2021.

