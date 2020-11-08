Plastic surgeries and therapies for aesthetic, living in a “boom” during the pandemic | TRENDS

The sisters Marcia and Susan Gilles stay collectively in Miami Beach (USA), the place through the first weeks of the pandemic they shared the frustration of discovering bodily defects within the video for the platform Zoomthat turned the favourite of the professionals who used it to remain related with their coworkers.

“That’s to be seeing day after day, hour after hour da to a lot of criticism,” admitted Marcia, a lawyer of 30 years, who had resisted the “social pressure” to be utilized botox, till he found some “lines” to see the display screen.

Susan, of 33, she had performed a breast augmentation a decade and started to fret with the publications within the social networks of a few of their favourite artists, such because the mexican Salma Hayek, who stated to have eliminated the implants.

“With the running of the bulls I began to worry almost obsessively,” she admitted.

As quickly because the authorities of the town, positioned to the south of the state of Florida, licensed the opening of the facilities of aesthetic and elective operations in might, the 2 ran to resolve “our problems, and of course, one always ends up getting more”, they acknowledged.

Today, the Gilles are a part of the “boom” loved by estheticians and plastic surgeons in United States the place, based on a report from the American Association of Plastic Surgery, magnificence remedies have been registered this yr, an increase of 68% with respect to the 2019.

Ravages of confinement

“The first wave of customers that we receive as we opened the door were people who wanted to improve the image that they saw on the screen during a call Zoom”, confirmed the dermatologist Alicia Barba. They have been primarily ladies, but additionally males.

In his workplace of Miami, Beard additionally recorded a rise of sufferers and docs, “with problems such as psoriasis, eczema, and other dermatological conditions exacerbated by the stress of the situation, in addition to “those who were behind in their regular treatments”.

Had to expand the hours to accommodate them and maintain the standards of biosecurity, including the sterilization of all offices and treatment rooms after each patient, in addition to the presence of the minimum number of people possible in the spaces.

The plastic surgeon Trini Vega told Efe that “almost we do not supply” in your Biotech Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa.

“There is a great demand for treatments. Has risen considerably since re-opened”.

In addition to rejuvenating treatments, Vega has also seen a rise in the orders of liposculpture and alteration of factions.

“Many patients feel that they are going to be able to recover with calm in their homes without anyone to see, something that was previously an obstacle to making the changes that they wanted,” he explained.

Stress and money to spend

Hernán Salazar still can’t believe that “one of the things I will remember from this 2020, in addition to the bad news from the COVID-19 is to me become a ‘brotox’”, he said to use the term coined by young people to refer to men who use injectables to maintain its appearance, a combination of brother and botox.

“My wife convinced me that this was the best time to do the experiment, because we’re not seeing anyone in order to avoid contagion, and we have a little more money because we don’t go out to eat or to the movies,” explained the physical trainer of 38 years, who applied botulinum toxin in the forehead.

The sisters Giles are more than happy with their treatments, which also included injections in the chin to remove the fat, in the case of Susan, and “microblading”, a makeup technique semi-permanent, in the of Marcia.

All those interviewed, professionals and patients, agreed to ensure that this trend will continue over the next few months.

Because, as acknowledged by dr. Beard, “the reasons to make us a cariñito or cariñote just seems that they are going to be on the increase”.