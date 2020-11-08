“Party in the USA”, the hymn of the victory of Biden

The music “Party in the USA” launched in 2009 by singer Miley Cyrus re-entered the charts this Saturday, after the announcement of the digital victory of the democratic candidate Joe Biden to the presidency of the united States and has turn out to be the anthem of the democrat victory.

When the u.s. media reported the victory of Joe Biden after he gained the state of Pennsylvania, in social networks started to flow into messages of celebration the place they invited individuals to be a part of the celebrations with the music ‘ Party within the USA”.

In the identical manner the music was begun to be transmitted on varied radio stations throughout the nation and the Twitter account, Chart Data informó that the music had entered the record iTunes Top 200 within the united States.

Miley Cyrus responded to the resurgence of his music through Twitter, sharing his enthusiasm for the victory of Biden and Kamala Harris.

“This is a holiday in the united States!”wrote Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus additionally retuiteó movies shared by their followers, displaying individuals on the streets of New York metropolis, Washington DC and different cities, taking part in and singing “Party in the USA”.

Miley Cyrus was a promoter of the candidacy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, even a number of months in the past hosted an Instagram Live with the now vice-president, to speak in regards to the significance of voting and the way younger individuals might make a distinction within the political setting at present.

From the morning of this Saturday, that it was reported that Biden was the digital winner of the presidential elections, the democrats started to take to the streets to have a good time.

Therefore, it has been seen individuals within the large cities of the united States singing “Party in the USA” of Miley Cyrus.