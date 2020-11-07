What won Dakota Johnson for getting naked in “50 shades of Grey”

When Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan appeared on screens with the primary supply of the saga “Fifty Shades of Grey” grew to become a phenomenon and whole insanity.

The story of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey grabbed all the eye within the media and the presentation of the couple of actors was imminent on each pink carpet, awards and television exhibits.

But how a lot gained by the actress and her co-star for the saga?

As revealed by some british media, the couple of actors acquired lower than anticipated. Apparently solely they have been paid US$ 250,000 every for his or her roles within the first movie.

This determine impacts the numbers of assortment of the film that broke all of the projections and ended up profitable round $ 550 million worldwide on the field workplace.

The fame of the actress

In 2015, the primary half got here to all of the lockers, first within the united States after which in different nations, in defiance of expectations, and eventually main to 2 tapes extra.

None of the 2 was a widely known determine in Hollywood, they solely had roles in small productions; however positively “50 Shades” gave them a major increase to their careers, even when they’ve acquired quantities are extremely low.

Recall that the search of the actors that interpret these controversial characters was extremely publicized.

The producers have been hell-bent on getting an artist capable of give life to the harmless and demure Anastasia Steele within the journey extra intense in direction of maturity and the total sexual life on the facet of a wealthy man and seductive as Christian Grey.

After a number of months of auditions, Dakota Johnson, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, was introduced because the protagonist.

While Jamie Dornan, a actor irish who was finest identified for his mannequin work, he was able to play the seductive Christian.