Taylor Swift was such a fan of ‘Twilight’ that she was even willing to come out as a bonus | Entertainment

Can you think about Taylor Swift in the identical college that ‘Edward Cullen’ and ‘Bella Swan’ in Forks?

In addition to being a former girlfriend of Taylor Lautner, actor who performed “Jacob” within the motion pictures, Taylor Swift was an awesome fan of the historical past of Twilight and even as soon as the concept appeared in one of many movies albeit as a personality further.

Maybe it will have been one of many ladies which are within the background within the college of Bella, Edward and firm, however sadly that by no means materialized attributable to that the manufacturing determined to not give him a job inside the tapes.

He informed Chris Weitz, the director of

Twilight

: New Moonin an episode of the podcast Black Check, when his agent instructed to him that included the singer of “1989” in his movie as a result of he knew that she would have delighted.

“My agent mentioned, ‘pay attention,

Taylor Swift

is an enormous fan of Twilight’. I’d like to be within the film, it could possibly be an additional or one thing,” mentioned the filmmaker. “But I used to be an fool, I hesitated and I mentioned, ‘I don’t know, I think that would be too see her in the movie, so I rejected it”, he added.

Apparently, the director felt that the artist had a source of distraction for the viewers to be one of the singers most successful in the last ten years.

Although it didn’t happen, Taylor Swift yes he has had some appearances in the film, in 2019, she starred in Cats with Jennifer Hudson and James Corden in a live-action musical, a film which was not very successful and he received criticism for showing the cats with a look so strange.

Before that, he lent his voice for “Audrey” in The Lorax, made a cameo look within the motion pictures Hannah Montana and the Jonas Brothers in 2009, whereas that for the tv got here out in an episode of CSI and New Girl.