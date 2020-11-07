Sofia Vergara falls in love with a photo in a bikini taken in the 90’s

The actress and mannequin from barranquilla Sofia Vergara, world-renowned for taking part in Gloria Delgado on the collection Modern Family, fell in love with the followers of his official account on the social community Instagram with a photograph in a bikini white taken in the course of the 90’s in Miami, United States.

The publication of the mannequin 48-year-old already exceeds 860 thousand likes, and 4,000 feedback in simply two days. The followers confused their magnificence not solely within the period of the 90’s, but in addition right now.

The Russian mannequin Irina Shayk, the venezuelan Shannon de Lima and colombian actress Angie Cepeda are among the many celebrities that commented on the engaging image of Sofia Vergara.

In one other publication of Instagram, the actress inspired all ladies to maintain breast most cancers. In the picture, the barranquilla seems with a gown and face masks throughout his final go to to a mammography examination.

“And just to make today to be more stressful, I went and I did my mammogram,” wrote Sofia Vergara within the publication which already exceeds 330 thousand ‘I like’ and 1,800 feedback in simply two days. His followers emphasised his bravery and thanked him by talking publicly on the subject.

According to the american journal of economics and finance Forbes, the barranquilla is the actress greatest paid of the world. Received 500 thousand {dollars} for every episode of Modern Family, a collection that has had 11 seasons, in order that solely within the final yr he gained about 9 million.

