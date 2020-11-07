Scarlett Johansson married in secret with the actor Colin Jost

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico metropolis / 29.10.2020 17:19:41





Scarlett Johansson has stated goodbye to singleness for the third time, after she married the comic Colin Jost, with whom he already had three years of relationship, even dedicated within the 12 months 2019. And is that the actress had already been dwelling previously Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.

The latest wedding ceremony was given by the group Meals on Wheels, who used their social networks to make it official.

“We are happy to give the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their close family and loved ones, and following the safety precautions of COVID-19, laid down by the indications of the CDC,” will be learn.

The pair grew to become engaged for the reason that final 12 months, although the pandemic the orilló to tour the unique date of the marriage, identical that your achieved lately.

It is his third marriage

Scarlett Johansson he had his first marriage in 2008 with the actor Ryan Reynoldshowever in 20111 each determined to place an finish to their relationship; the second try of the actress was with Romain Dauriachowever of equal means, three years after they married they ended up separating (in 2017).

At current, Johansson is selling her new film for Marvel, Black Widow.