Jonathan Dos Santos poses with Victoria Villarroel, a friend of Kylie Jenner

The mexican footballer Jonathan Dos Santos was captured by paparazzi whereas out on a date with Victoria Villarroela mannequin venezuelan identified to be exasistente and buddy of the billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

Dos Santos and Villarroel have been photographed as they walked via the restaurant, Il Pastaio, situated in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple has been linked romantically in the course of the yr, however none has given a declaration to substantiate their courtship.

In the images, posed humorous in entrance of the cameras, and even they embraced one another and took the hand earlier than the lens of the paparazzi.

Photo: Grosby Group

Victoria Villarroel used a set consisting of denim denims on the waist, black sweater model crop high and tennis inexperienced with white.

The footballer The Los Angeles Galaxy opted for brief black, t-shirts and ladies in white socks, and a sweater to packing containers.

She is Victoria Villarroel, a buddy of Kylie Jenner

Victoria Villarroel is a mannequin venezuelan of 27 years. He rose to fame as assistant to the magnate Kylie Jenner in the course of the airing of the documentary Life of Kylie within the television community E!

But he resigned from the put up of the assistant to start out a profession as a mannequin and influencer. Although sparked rumors concerning the purpose for his departure, she clarified that it’s a buddy of Jenner and there was no altercation between them.

“Do not believe everything you read, guys. Those stories are false. I have worked with Kylie five years and ended up becoming one of my best friends. The two decided by mutual agreement a year ago that the time had come to continue growing separately on a professional level. It’s still one of my closest friends, beloved, and our relationship has strengthened since then”, wrote originally of 2020.

In Halloween 2020 it was confirmed that they proceed to stay pals. Victoria Villarroel was a part of the circle of pals who’re disguised Power Rangers with Kylie Jenner. She used the outfit blue.

In addition, the member of the clan Kardashian reacts typically to your posts on Instagram, just like the participant Jonathan Dos Santos.