Harry Potter full: where to watch online all movies of the series (good news for the Potterheads on HBO and HBO GO) | Class

From Saturday 7 of November you’ll be able to see the whole saga of the Harry Potter motion pictures on HBO GO.

So, followers of the younger magician will be capable to relive the story from starting to finish with a marathon of all the flicks based mostly on the favored books of the author, English J. Ok. Rowling, solely on HBO beginning at 7 within the morning of Saturday, November 7.

The saga of Harry Potter has 8 motion pictures premiered over 10 years, comenzando with ‘Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone’ (2001) and culminating with ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2’ (2011).

The well-known film a few world filled with magic and fantasy they’re led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintwho give life to the three predominant characters: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, an inseparable and dependable trio of buddies that are recognized to enter the college of witchcraft and wizardry Hogwarts. The story of Harry Potter follows the adventures of the younger whereas fulfilling his future of confronting the dreaded Lord Voldemort with the assistance of his two massive companions.

Mainly produced by David Heyman, within the filming took half 4 administrators: Chris Columbus, the mexican Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. Michael Goldenberg wrote the script for ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007), whereas the scripts of the remaining motion pictures had been written by Steve Kloves. The 8 movies had been produced beneath the label of Warner Bros. Pictures.