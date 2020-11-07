Elections in the united States: Rihanna asks you to count each vote

The united States resides decisive moments within the coverage. Donald Trump denounced “the fraud” election with out offering proof, and threatened to enchantment to the Supreme Court to cease the counting of votes. His rival, Joe Biden, requested for persistence till the ultimate outcomes.

The end result of the presidential election is pending in a handful of votes. “We will go to the Supreme Court, we want to stop the vote’‘said Trump a few hours ago, although it is not clear what type of demand might present. The offices of voting already closed, but will continue counting votes sent by mail until Tuesday 3, as permitted by law and as has happened countless times in past elections.

Several american artists have taken to social networks to express their opinion. One of them was Rihanna, that was blunt with his words: “Count all the votes. We will wait”.

Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We’ll 👏🏿 Wait . — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2020

In October, the barbadense was very vital of Donald Trump in an interview for the journal Vogue. “The most mentally ill of the united States right now seems to be the President”stated the singer.

Another pop star who bought concerned within the marketing campaign was Lady Gaga, who served within the closing marketing campaign of Joe Biden. “When they announce who won it will be very clear in what has become this country. What you choose to do will affect you. The vote is most critical at this moment is that this country may never get to see yours”, he advised the viewers.

For its half, Stevie Wonder launched their new themes “Where is Our Love Song” and “Can’t Put It in the Hands of the Fate” in an act of Biden in Detroit. “The only way we’re going to win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting,” he advised the musician of 70 years. “We must vote for justice”, – emphasised within the act.

// Stevie Wonder participated in a act of Joe Biden and performed their new songs

And he added: “I Feel that this election is the most important of my life. When I am in California listening to a group of people who are trying to kidnap and assassinate the governor of this state, excuse my language, but that is crap. Unacceptable.”

He additionally criticized Donald Trump for making an attempt to dismantle the well being care within the midst of a pandemic. “In these times, we are listening to the calls of attention and the cries of warning more poignant to this nation and the world, please pay attention to our need for love, peace and unity”.

Beyonce additionally joined the problem in latest days and supported publicly the democratic candidate and requested for a closing effort to his Texas hometown, a key state within the race to the White House.

The pop star on Monday launched a brief video wherein he seems with a chinstrap with the names of Joe Biden and wannabe vice-president, Kamala Harris, and that exhibits along with the standard sticker american “I voted”. “I take note, Texas! Vote”, he added in his message on Instagram, the place it has 155 million followers.