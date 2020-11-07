Camila Cabello on elections: “democracy is always worth the wait”

The cuban singer Camila Cabello left a message on his Instagram with the aim to calm their followers who’re very anxious to know the results of the final elections in EE.STATES that also don’t announce a transparent winner between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“Never forget that our democracy is for the people, by the people. This year we have record numbers throughout the country, and that is something to celebrate! I know that all of us feel anxious, tired and eager for what is to come, but for democracy ALWAYS worth the wait. It is time to be quiet and patient while you count all the votes. We have this”, wrote the favored cuban singer.

Camila had already beforehand defined of their social networks who had not voted for a candidate or occasion specifically however wished to vote for “the character, the decency, the justice, the truth and the trust that must has the leader of the nation”.

The singer of 23 years was a publication final November 3 to speak in regards to the presidential elections within the united States the place he was trustworthy about his ideas and famous that “I did not vote for a democrat or for a republican. I voted for character, decency, justice, truth, and trust in the leader of our nation.”

“I voted for someone who believes that families should be together and that children should be in schools, not in cages. I voted for real leadership and a faith in the united States that I want to see”, he added to his textual content in social networks.

“I voted for someone who is not in this for himself, but for every one of us. Someone who is not pleased to divide us, but someone who works hard to unite. That’s why I voted for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris (…) make sure that your voice is heard”; it ended the cuban. Finally, he invited all his followers to vote for the politicians beforehand talked about to make sure the way forward for the north american nation.

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao was born in Havana, on march 3, 1997 and is a singer and songwriter cuban-american of mexican descent on her father’s aspect was identified for having been a part of the woman band “Fifth Harmony”, to then embark on and succeed alone.