Sofi Tukker in concert from Nashville| Shock.co

Sofie Tukker could have a stay present by Yoop eSpace from Nashville. A particular present with new music, the general public will have the ability to work together straight with them, as a part of the expertise Yoop.

The announcement of the live performance after launch his new single Spa, together with Icona Pop. The video was directed by Lauren Dunn consists of cameos of the viral sensation Jordan Firstman and the celebrity of the web, Mia Khalifa. You should purchase their enytradas right here.

“There is nothing like singing with associates that love and admire you. We had a lot enjoyable within the studio doing this music with Icona Pop. We hope that folks can really feel the enjoyment and launch and ridiculousness that all of us really feel when it’s created. Although we miss the disco greater than ever, there has additionally been an vital interval for self-care. Ponte just a few cucumbers in your eyes.” Says Sofi Tukker.

Tickets are already out there. The duo launched a brand new setlist that included their most up-to-date singles Spa and House Arrest. “We are excited to play our first LIVE eConcert! It’s going to be our full experience of a live show, but you’ll also be there on giant screens in front of us. We will be able to see you, listen to you and choose people with whom to talk in the middle of the show. We are very excited to introduce ourselves to live again, and we can’t wait to share this experience with everyone. Your support means the world to us,” concludes Sofi Tukker.