Scarlett Johansson marries comedian Colin Jost in an “intimate ceremony” | People

The actress Scarett Johannson has married with the actor and comic Colin Jost in an “intimate ceremony with their closest family members and their loved ones”, mentioned Thursday the couple by way of a charitable group that distributes meals to seniors in a susceptible scenario.

“We are thrilled to announce that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married this past weekend,” says a posting on the social networks of the NGO “Meals on Wheels” (Meals on wheels), which is asking for donations to “celebrate” the comfortable couple”.

The text points out, moreover, that in the ceremony will be followed by “the safety measures of covid-19 carried out by the CDC” (acronym in English of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA).

“His want is to assist make a distinction for the susceptible aged throughout a troublesome time,” he provides.

Local media particulars that Johansson and Jost, who dedicated in could of 2019 after two years of relationship, they had been married within the city of Palisades, within the state of New York, the place they state that the actress bought a house for $ 4 million in 2018.

This is the primary marriage for Jost, and the third for Johansson, who beforehand was married to actor Ryan Reynolds, and with the French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she had a daughter.