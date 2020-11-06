How very jealous? The unusual reaction of Sebastian Yatra to witness a kiss of Lele Pons one of his great friends

COLOMBIA.- The singer paisa Sebastian Yatra we not too long ago took a musical theme, a duet with the reguetonero puertorriqueño Guaynaais what burns within the networks. And it’s that they’ve seen plenty of movies product of the problem that invited its followers to ship you a clip dancing to your tune of the second: ‘ideal Girl’, a remake of a tune by Latin Dreams. Now with the boricua, Yatra has made this tune one thing extra new and contemporary, with a contact too fashionable.

This easy you already have within the high 100 world Spotify, through which it’s positioned within the place quantity to 99, above Bichota and Tusa Karol G. solely three weeks of its publication within the official YouTube channel of Sebastian, are already 28 million views, a real document to be taken under consideration within the artist’s profession that comes from breaking your individual ceiling.

Although in considered one of his newer publications through which he was accompanied by his buddy Guaynaa, you may see that Sebastian was within the background of a scene that has given a lot to speak about. While the boricua gave kisses with Lele Pons, dressed up as Buzz Light Year and Guaynaa Goody, the colombian was making faces in pots, making reference to the truth that he was saddened by the scene.

Fans argue that this was as a joke to entertain the followers, however many consider that what actually occurred between Yatra and Pons could possibly be extra critical. Those who consider on this concept declare that witnessing this scene does not sit very nicely within the eyes of Yatra, who till now has an excellent relationship together with his colleague of the style city.

Don Yatra and Manzanero, what a duo!

In considered one of his newer publications of Instagram, Sebastian confesses the good admiration that feels by Manzanero and writes: “I Wish to achieve to live all my days with that same joy and vitality you you take. Today I feel heart that began a very nice friendship! The lyrics and melodies to always be a source of emotion and cause us to re-experience things as if they were happening for the first time”.