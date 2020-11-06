Are met 19 years of the premiere of the first Harry Potter movie

Are met 19 years of the premiere of the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone. The first tape of the kid mage was the gateway to a world of sorcery that till at this time continues to generate movie productions.

Fans of the collection, lots of them started to see these motion pictures as youngsters, they remembered this date on social networks.

19 years of this launch, what have we accomplished to its three primary actors?

Daniel Radcliffewho took the kid magician, continues his profession in appearing. His most up-to-date work was in ‘Leak of Pretoria’, a movie that tells the story of south african Tim Jenkin, who escaped from jail after being sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment by the Apartheid regime in south Africa. Currently Tim Jenkin, who based mostly the movie, he lives protected within the Uk.

Emma Watsonwho gave life to the know-it-all Hermione Grangerit has turn out to be a girl multi-faceted: continues her profession as an actress; it’s a promoter of the motion MeToo that seeks to assist girls victims of sexual harassment, and has additionally been distinguished throughout the world of style being image of well-known manufacturers. Among his final appearances as an actress highlights her function as Meg in little girls.

For its half, Rupert Grint neither has moved away from all the world of cinema, however his massive robust on this second is the actual property enterprise. According to the Sun newspaper, who as soon as gave life to Ron Weasley, has bought properties valued at virtually $ 30 million. At mid-year, the actor of 32 years, he turned a father.

