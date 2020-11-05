Reveal new images of Scarlett Johansson on the set

Photo: ‘Black Widow’: Reveal new photos of Scarlett Johansson within the filming / Via Marvel Studios

After that the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ outdoors delayed as a result of pandemic by the coronavirushave been revealed new photos of the manufacturing of the tape with Scarlett Johansson.

Soon will come a ebook that collects photos of the capturing of the movie titled, ‘Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book’, which might be launched the November 3.

It may also curiosity you: Disney postpones premieres “Black Widow”, “Eternals” and different productions till 2021

In the brand new photos revealed seems Johansson in conjunction with Florence Pughwho will Yelena Belova on the tape. Both actresses star within the images of the shoot the place they share a number of scenes of motion.

It may also curiosity you: ‘Black Widow’ will get new photos

After having modified its launch date twice, ‘Black Widow’ hit theaters subsequent May 7 the 2021.